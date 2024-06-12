GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala’s development policy ensures both industry expansion and environmental protection: CM

Published - June 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is following a policy of sustainable development with a two-pronged approach of expanding industries and basic infrastructure while also ensuring measures to protect the environment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State Pollution Control Board’s (PCB) Environment Day celebrations at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar here on Wednesday.

He lauded various initiatives of the PCB including the implementation of the action plan to revive polluted stretches of 21 rivers. The water quality of 11 of these rivers has been improved. Steps have been taken for monitoring of antimicrobial presence. Quality of water sources have been ensured through monthly testing, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the State government is pushing ahead with efforts to achieve a carbon neutral Kerala by 2050 by significantly reducing the emission of greenhouse gases. An action plan is being prepared for this purpose. The possibility of reoccurrence of severe disasters in the future fuelled by climate change cannot be ruled out. Agencies like the PCB have a key role to play in the government’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The PCB’s awards for various organisations that have implemented pollution control systems were presented at the ceremony. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh presided over the function. Kozhikode Corporation bagged the award among the municipal corporations, while Anthur, Perinthalmanna, and Mattanur municipalities won the first three positions in the municipalities category. Awards were distributed in other categories too.

