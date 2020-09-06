Coronavirus | Kerala’s daily COVID-19 cases breach 3,000-mark

Telangana incidence in 2,500 range; A.P. nears 5 lakh cases with steady spread; 50% tests in Karnataka of rapid antigen type

Kerala’s daily incidence, expected to peak later in September, crossed the 3,000 mark for the first time, recording 3,082 fresh cases on Sunday. The number of samples tested was 41,392.

Ten deaths which occurred between August 21 and September 2 entered the provisional COVID-19 toll list. The official toll touched 347. Four deaths listed on Sunday were from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Kozhikode and one each from Kollam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Alappuzha.

Nearly 94% of Sunday’s new cases were locally acquired infections. This included 50 health-care workers. Thiruvananthapuram reported 528 new cases on Sunday. Malappuram had 324 cases, Kollam 328, Ernakulam 281, Kozhikode 264, Alappuzha 221, Kasaragod 218, Kannur 200, Kottayam 195, Thrissur 169, Palakkad 162, Pathanamthita 113, Wayanad 40 and Idukki 39.

New cases in Telangana again hovered in the 2,500 range, at 2,574 cases on Saturday. During September 2 to 5, a total of 10,380 cases were reported, from testing of 2,47,122 samples. By contrast, Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 cases every day over several days now.

For about two weeks, around 60,000 samples were checked in Telangana every day. On Saturday, 62,736 samples were tested.

The new 2,574 cases included 325 from Greater Hyderabad, 197 from Rangareddy, 185 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 158 from Nalgonda, 144 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 117 from Warangal Urban and 102 from Suryapet. Of 1,40,969 cases, active cases stood at 32,553 and deaths at 886.

Andhra Pradesh moved closer to the five lakh-mark for cases, with 10,000-plus infections reported in 24 hours. There were 10,794 new infections on Sunday.

The total number of deaths too rose to 4,417 with 70 new fatalities.

There were 99,689 active cases, the Health Department said. The State tested 72,573 samples in the past day, the highest so far with an overall positivity rate of 12.13%.

Nellore district reported the highest single-day tally and four other districts reported more than 1,000 new infections. Chittoor reported the highest number of new deaths, and also had the highest toll of 473.

Karnataka reported 9,319 new cases on Sunday, raising its total to 3.98 lakh.

Of 99,266 active cases, 775 patients were in ICUs, and 95 patients died of COVID-19 on Sunday. Total deaths rose to 6,393.

Out of 74,384 COVID-19 tests conducted on Sunday in Karnataka, 35,073 tests were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 9,319 cases reported on Sunday, 2,824 cases and 38 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban district.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)