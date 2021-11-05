Kerala’s cumulative case burden crosses 50 lakh

6,580 fresh cases; 314 deaths added to list

Kerala logged 6,580 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 62,219 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, crossed 50 lakh on the day and now stands at 50,01,835 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 33,048 with the State adding 314 deaths to the official list on Friday. These include 46 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 157 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 111 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by families

With the addition of more COVID deaths to the official list of fatalities, Kerala’s case fatality rate, which stood around 0.4%, has now climbed to 0.66%.

7,085 recoveries

The State’s active case pool had 73,733 patients on Friday, with 7,085 recoveries.

According to the Health Department, only 7.3% of the active cases are currently in treatment centres. ICU occupancy of COVID patients dropped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in several months on Thursday and now stands at 984. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped significantly to 419.

On Friday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 442. Hospitalisations have dipped and at present, 6,626 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Capital tops chart

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 878 cases, Ernakulam 791, Thrissur 743, Kollam 698, Kozhikode 663, Kottayam 422, Pathanamthitta 415, Idukki 412, Kannur 341, Alappuzha 333, Wayanad 285, Malappuram 240, Palakkad 234 and Kasaragod 125 cases.