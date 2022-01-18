Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to soar to touch 28,481 new cases on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram

18 January 2022 21:16 IST

Testing also went up by over 11,000 samples from Monday, with more testing done in the huge case clusters being reported from across the State, especially in higher education institutions

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph soared to 28,481 new cases on Tuesday – a jump of over 6,000 cases from the previous day – when 80,740 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool that began rising on January 2 when it had just 19,021 cases, stood at 1,42,512 cases as on Tuesday, 3.4% of which are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals. The number of recoveries also showed an increase, with 7,303 persons reportedly recovering from the disease on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations continued to surge and on Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 jumped to 944.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals in the State also rose from 655 to 722. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped from 178 to 169.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 51,026, with Kerala adding 122 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

This includes 39 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 83 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by families. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 54,30,258 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 6,911 cases, Ernakulam 4,013, Kozhikode 2,967, Thrissur 2,622, Kottayam 1,758, Kollam 1,604, Palakkad 1,546, Malappuram 1,375, Pathanamthitta 1,328, Kannur 1,170, Alappuzha 1,087, Idukki 969, Kasaragod 606 and Wayanad 525 cases.