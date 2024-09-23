Kerala’s Coastal Zone Management Plan gets green signal

Coastal local bodies of Kerala will get elbow room for construction and other development activities in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) as the State’s Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) was approved on Monday.

The National Coastal Zone Management Authority approved the State’s CZMP on the day, paving the way for the CRZ notification of 2019, which offers a host of relaxations for the coastal local bodies, to come into force. The new CRZ regime will become effective when the Ministry notifies the plan.

Backwater islands

However, it will take some more time for the benefits of the 2019 notification to be made applicable to backwater islands having an area of 10 hectares and above as the Integrated Island Management Plan (IIMP) is yet to get the nod. Each island needs to have separate IIMP for claiming the benefits of the 2019 notification.

The day marked the culmination of the nearly five-year-long efforts of the State to claim the benefits of the 2019 notification.

Landward side

With the approval of the CZMP, 66 village panchayats, which were earlier included in the CRZ-3, have been moved into the CRZ-2 category. In the CRZ-2 areas, development is permissible on the landward side of the existing structures or roads. It will leave more space for construction activities for coastal dwellers.

Some relaxations will also apply to the local bodies in the CRZ-3 A category as the No Development Zone (NDZ) has been reduced to 50 m. The rural areas along the coastline with a population density above 2,161 a sq km were included in the category. The No Development Zone in the category was earlier fixed as 200 m towards the landward side, according to sources in the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Long-pending demand

Traditional coastal dwellers and coastal communities have long been demanding relaxation in CRZ norms to facilitate construction and repair of their dwelling units.

