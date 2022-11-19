Kerala’s cashew corporation set to enter children’s health drink market with new product

November 19, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) is all set to enter children’s health drink sector with the launch of Children’s Vita, a cashew-based supplement catering to the nutritional needs of children. Developed by a team of experts, the protein-rich powder helps improve the nutrition intake of children, say officials.

“It is our latest value-added product. At present, discussions are on with the departments concerned so that it can be distributed as part of the government’s supplementary nutrition programme in anganwadis and schools,” KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan tells The Hindu.

The corporation already has Cashew Vita, “a low-fat cholesterol-free health drink”, but its latest product is customised for children up to the age of 10. “We have submitted the project to the government. The product was tested in five different labs under the government,” he adds.

Mr. Jayamohan claims that a similar project implemented in Kollam a few years ago could successfully prevent malnutrition in children and expectant mothers from tribal communities. “We had included cashew in the kits distributed to pregnant women and continued it for three years after delivery. We could bring down infant mortality rate in tribal settlements, making Kollam a district with zero deaths due to child or maternal malnutrition,” he says.

While the corporation has a string of value-added products, Children’s Vita is expected to give the industry a major boost. “Since the cashew sector has been facing a serious crisis, consistent demand and bulk orders are crucial for the industry to stay afloat,” says Mr. Jayamohan.

Recently, government-run factories under the KSCDC and the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) had provided around 87 lakh sachets to be incorporated in the Onam kits.

“Apart from offering a quality supplement, the project will strengthen the domestic market. At present, most people opt for low-quality cashew as mechanised processing has become common. Our factories can produce 2.5 lakh kg of cashew in 10 days, and such innovative projects will help the industry survive,” he adds.