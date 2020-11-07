Kerala’s cases stay flat, Karnataka positivity at 2.68%

Andhra Pradesh reports 2,410 new cases; Karnataka has 2,960 fresh cases; 1,602 people test positive in Telangana

Kerala’s COVID-19 incidence remained steady at 7,002 cases on Friday, with the testing of 63,384 samples. The test positivity rate was 11.04%.

The cumulative toll escalated with 27 more deaths which occurred in the past two weeks. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight of these deaths, Ernakulam seven, Thrissur four, Malappuram three, Kannur two, and Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kollam one case each.

Thrissur district reported 951 cases, Kozhikode 763, Malappuram 761, Ernakulam 673, Kollam 671, Alappuzha 643, Thiruvananthapuram 617, Palakkad 464, Kottayam 461, Kannur 354, Pathanamthitta 183, Wayanad 167, Idukki 157 and Kasaragod 137.

Telangana recorded 1,602 cases on Thursday. There were also four fatalities on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,366.

The new cases included Greater Hyderabad with 295, Medchal-Malkajgiri with 137, Rangareddy with 118, Nalgonda and Khammam each with 79, and Karimnagar with 76. In Narayanpet one person tested positive.

On Thursday, 46,970 samples were tested.

Andhra Pradesh saw 2,410 new infections and 11 deaths on Friday, the Health Department said. The tally increased to 8,38,363 and the death toll rose to 6,768. The death rate remains 0.81% and the recovery rate stands at 96.59%.

The number of samples tested touched 85,00,495.

The overall test positivity rate dropped to 9.86% and for 79,601 daily samples it was 3.03%. The tests per million rose to 1.59 lakh. Seven districts reported new deaths while six reported no deaths in the past day.

Krishna district reported three deaths, the highest, while Chittoor and Guntur reported two deaths each. Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari one new death each.

East Godavari reported 401 new infections. Other districts: Guntur (323), Krishna (298), West Godavari (298), Chittoor (253), Anantapur (161), Visakhapatnam (142), Kadapa (132), Nellore (121), Prakasam (108), Vizianagaram (79), Srikakulam (71) and Kurnool (23).

On Friday, Karnataka reported 2,960 cases and 35 new deaths. The positivity rate stood at 2.68%. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,568 cases and 12 deaths. Tests covered 1,10,137 samples.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)