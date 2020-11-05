Kerala’s cases cross 8,500 on higher testing

Telangana incidence highest in 3 weeks; Karnataka positivity rate at 3.29%, Andhra Pradesh 3.28%

Kerala reported 8,516 new cases from 71,270 samples, maintaining the trend over the past few days as testing climbed to over 70,000 for the first time in weeks. The test positivity rate was 11.9%.

The number of persons reported to be critically ill and being treated in ICUs was 831, with 235 on ventilator support, official data said.

With the addition of 28 more deaths to the COVID list, the State’s cumulative toll rose to 1,587. Thrissur accounted for seven deaths, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam six each, Kozhikode four, Malappuram three while Kasaragod and Kollam reported one death each.

Ernakulam district reported the highest number of cases at 1,197, Thrissur 1,114, Kozhikode 951, Kollam 937, Malappuram 784, Alapuzha 765, Thiruvananthapuram 651, Kottayam 571, Palakkad 453, Kannur 370, Idukki 204, Pathanamthitta 186, Kasaragod 182 and Wayanad 151 cases.

Two districts had an active case load of over 10,000 patients: Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally touched 2,44,143 with 1,637 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

This was the highest number of cases recorded in a day since October 13. The high incidence followed 45,526 tests being conducted, the maximum between October 13 and November 3.

The new cases include 292 from Greater Hyderabad, 136 from Rangareddy, 129 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 118 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 101 from Nalgonda, 90 from Karimnagar and 74 from Khammam. Five cases were recorded in Narayanpet and nine in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

On Monday, 123 persons from Bhadradri-Kothagudem had tested positive for the virus.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,477 new infections and 10 deaths on Wednesday.

The number of tests conducted increased to 83.35 lakh, as 75,465 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 3.28%. The overall positivity rate came down to 10%.

Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each while Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and West Godavari reported one new death each.

East Godavari reported 424 new infections, West Godavari 375, Krishna 332, Guntur 323 and Chittoor 321.

Half of the active cases were in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,377 new cases and 34 new deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.29%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1%.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,953 cases taking its positive cases tally to 3,43,507. With 16 of the 34 deaths also from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 3,917. Active cases in Bengaluru, however, reduced to 18,806.

As many as 1,02,503 tests were conducted during the previous day, including 75,045 RT-PCR tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 82,88,179.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)