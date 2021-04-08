Kerala’s case graph rising steadily

Thiruvananthapuram

08 April 2021 21:14 IST

State adds 4,353 new cases, 18 new deaths

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph is rising steadily, raising alarm that the second wave could be imminent in the State. Though in mid-February, the State had managed to bring down the number of active patients to less than 24,000, since March 24, the active case pool has been growing, so has the number of hospital admissions.

Hospital admissions have been rising and compared to the past one-and-a-half-weeks, there has been an increase in daily admission by at least 100-200 patients. On Thursday alone, 759 people have been newly admitted to hospitals in the State with COVID-19 while 11,272 persons were newly added to home or institutional quarantine.

On Thursday, the State added 4,353 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, when 63,901 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 11,48,947 cases.

TPR 6.81%

The test positivity rate (TPR) has also been climbing and registered 6.81% on the day.

The active case pool of the State now has 33,621 patients. With 2,205 recoveries on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 11,10,283.

The addition of 18 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities on Thursday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 4,728 deaths. Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode reported three deaths each, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur two each, while one death was reported from Kollam.

Of the 4,353 new cases, 3,883 are believed to be locally acquired infections. This includes infections reported in 25 health-care workers. In 173 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 297 cases.

Ernakulam tops

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the maximum number of new cases with 654 cases, Kozhikode 453, Thiruvananthapuram 444, Thrissur 393, Malappuram 359, Kannur 334, Kottayam 324, Kollam 279, Alappuzha 241, Kasaragod 234, Palakkad 190, Wayanad 176, Pathanamthitta 147 and Idukki 125 cases.