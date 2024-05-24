GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala’s borrowing limit for first nine months set at a little over ₹21,250 cr.

Published - May 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Government has approved a borrowing limit of ₹21,253 crore as Kerala’s borrowing limit for the first nine months (April-December) of the 2024-25 fiscal.

This includes ₹3,000 crore that was initially sanctioned as ad hoc arrangement at the start of the financial year.

Finance department sources say the State expected the April-December limit to be set higher by another ₹5,000 crore. But the Union Finance Ministry is yet to furnish the calculation sheet giving the a detailed break-up on the open market borrowing limit. The department will decide the course of action on receipt of the document.

In recent times, the State’s borrowing limit has been at the centre of a bitter dispute between the State and the Centre. The Left Democratic Front government had moved the Supreme Court in December, accusing the Centre of interfering in its finances and trimming its borrowing limit.

According to the State, its gross borrowing limit has suffered a reduction of ₹1.07 lakh crore in the past few years.

