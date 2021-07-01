Kerala’s battle against COVID gets a helping hand from Czech Republic

Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babies taking part in a chess tournament organised in Prague to support Kerala's COVID-19 preventive drive.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis participates in a charity chess tournament in Prague to raise funds for COVID preventive efforts in Kerala

Kerala’s mission to tackle COVID-19 has received support from the Czech Republic.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis took part in a chess tournament to support Kerala’s COVID preventive efforts.

The Czech support for checking the COVID-19 pandemic reached the State through ‘Chess Kerala’, the organization of chess players in the State.

‘Chess Kerala’' president N.R. Anil Kumar of Thrissur received an email from Chess tournament organizer of Prague Pavel Matocha on June 24 to inform that he is planning a Charity Chess tournament in Prague to support COVID preventive activities of Kerala.

Pavel Matocha is the man behind the concept ‘Chess train’ (chess in the running trains). He had visited Kerala in 2020 to participate in a chess competition held in a houseboat organized by the ‘Chess Kerala’ in the lines of Chess Train. Mr. Anil Kumar had participated in Matocha’s Chess train.

Mr. Matocha, who came to know about the international chess competitions conducted by the ‘Chess Kerala’ for the anti-COVID-19 drive, decided to organise a fundraising tournament in Prague.

Czech Super Grand Master David Navara, 10 times national champion, played against 20 players simultaneously on June 29.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis too participated in the tournament with the initiative of Indian High Commissioner Hemand Kotalwar. Former Health Minister Roman Prymula and a few other members of Parliament too joined him.

The money collected through the charity match will be transferred to the State.