Kerala’s back-up Emergency Operations Centre to be established at the Secretariat in the capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 July 2021 17:55 IST

Additional support aimed at strengthening Kerala’s disaster response mechanism

An ‘Alternate State Emergency Operations Centre’ (SEOC) will be established in the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram as part of strengthening Kerala’s disaster response mechanism.

The Alternate SEOC will complement and serve as a back-up for the main SEOC operational at the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) headquarters at Vellayambalam in the capital.

The proposed EOC will function as a 'live collaboration entity' for emergency operations, designed to be easily accessible to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, who are the ex officio chairperson and the chief executive officer respectively of the State Disaster Management Authority, said a senior official of the Disaster Management Department.

''The fundamental requirement of an alternate facility is that it should be able to take over smoothly in a scenario where the main SEOC has ceased to operate for some reason,'' the official said.

The Handbook on Disaster Management (Emergency Operations Centres and Emergency Support Action Plan), Kerala, underscores the importance of a ''fully-capable alternate location,'' that is, an alternate EOC, ''that can be activated and used if the primary (one) is destroyed, damaged or not accessible.''

The SEOC in Kerala was notified in 2013, but it was transformed into a full-fledged entity at the KSDMA building in January 2019, following the devastating floods of August 2018.

According to the National Disaster Management guidelines, ''each EOC is designed and developed in such a manner as to normally work in an independent way to fulfil the local requirements.''

Coordination work

Once the SEOC gets operationalised during an emergency, Central and State government departments and agencies, including the armed forces, depute their representatives to it to coordinate disaster management exercises.

The Disaster Management Department has issued orders forming a Technical and Purchase Committee headed by the principal secretary, general administration, for establishing the Alternate SEOC as a permanent mechanism in the Secretariat to deal with emergencies. The panel will have its first meeting on July 16.