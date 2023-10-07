HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s ambitious Campus Industrial Parks project to be commissioned in 2024

Programme aims at encouraging industry-linked academic research and providing opportunity to students to earn while they learn

October 07, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve 

Kerala Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve  | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Campus Industrial Parks, an ambitious programme to encourage industry-linked academic research and provide opportunity to students to earn while they learn, will be launched in 2024. Thirty-eight colleges across Kerala have expressed readiness to use space available on campuses to be utilised for industrial parks.

Kerala Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi on October 7 that the campus industrial parks will help students acquire new skills, encourage innovations and turn out products from units within the campuses. The Kerala government will provide ₹1.5 crore each to the campuses for developing requisite infrastructure. The campus industrial parks are being actively pursued, while private industrial estates are being launched this year itself for the first time in the Kerala.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Apprenticeship Mela 2023 at Kalamassery. The programme is being organised jointly by the Chennai Board of Apprenticeship Training and the Supervisory Development Centre, Kalamassery, near Kochi.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.