Kerala’s Agriculture department to launch market intervention measures to bring down prices, says Minister P. Prasad

May 25, 2022 19:33 IST

Horticorp to adopt steps for procurement of vegetables in short supply

The State government has kicked off market intervention measures with vegetable prices rising in the open market, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said here on Wednesday.

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will take steps for the procurement of vegetables that are in short supply. The Director, Agriculture, has been tasked with creating a special fund for market intervention in times of need, said Mr. Prasad after reviewing the market situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking up farming at the household level is the only lasting solution to such market-related contingencies. Everything else can only provide temporary relief, Mr. Prasad said. He urged local self-government institutions to devise schemes for the cultivation of vegetables under the Agriculture department's Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign.

It is necessary to undertake such measures for ensuring adequate supply of vegetables for the Onam season, he added.

Horticorp officials said vegetables are being sourced from places including Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The prices of the items, including tomato, showed a slight decrease on Wednesday. Senior officials of the Department of Agriculture, Horticorp and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK) attended the review.

Coconut, copra

The Agriculture department will step up procurement of coconut and copra through 22 societies under Kerafed and 20 societies of Marketfed, said Mr. Prasad. Copra is currently procured at ₹105.90 per kg, and raw coconut, at ₹32 per kg.