Kerala’s affordable meal project a hit with masses

The queue at the Alappuzha municipality’s night shelter complex at Shavakottapalam started to get longer as the lunch time neared. Functioning since August 2019, ‘Subiksha’, the first restaurant of the Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Department in the State meant to provide quality food to the public at a reasonable price, is turning out to be a major hit.

The department has set up the eatery as part of the State government’s Hunger-free Kerala project. Buoyed by the public response, it is now planning to start such restaurants in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thrissur.

According to officials, on an average, 350 people have midday meals from ‘Subiksha’ on a daily basis. “We are providing vegetarian meals at ₹20. But, if someone is low on cash, we serve them food free of cost,” P. Muraleedharan Nair, district supply officer, said. Five Star Kudumbashree, Kommady, a unit of the Kudumbashree Mission, cooks the meals.

People will have to shell out an additional ₹30 to enjoy a non-vegetarian dish. “At present, only midday meals are served at the restaurant from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The rate fixed for a plate is ₹25. However, the department is giving a subsidy of ₹5,” Mr. Nair said.

As part of the Hunger-free Kerala project, food packets are also delivered to bedridden patients, the elderly and needy at their houses free of cost.