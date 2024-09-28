Kerala’s advances in biomedical device development sector in spotlight at BioConnect 2.0

Kerala’s recent advances in the biomedical device development sector came into the spotlight on the second day of BioConnect 2.0 life sciences conference hosted by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP) on Saturday, September 28. Industry leaders expressed confidence that the State could soon become a national leader in the sector with its skilled workforce, robust healthcare system, and world-class research institutions.

Usha Thekkedath, Programme Director at UCSF Surgical Innovations in the US, Santhosh Kumar, CEO of Harrisons Malayalam Limited, Thomas John, MD of Agappe Diagnostics, and Pius Varughese, COO of Vinvish Technologies spoke in a session titled ‘Enhancing Medical Device Industry Ecosystem’.

Mr. Santhosh highlighted Kerala’s natural advantages, including its well-educated workforce and availability of natural rubber, which could help significantly reduce production costs for medical devices. “A product that costs ₹5,000 using synthetic rubber can be produced for just ₹300 with natural rubber,” he said, suggesting that local production could offer a competitive edge.

Currently, 70% of India’s medical devices are imported, with only 33% manufactured domestically. Of that share, 20% is produced in Kerala. Thomas John of Agappe Diagnostics stressed the importance of government support in enabling Kerala to become a global player. Pius Varughese pointed to a significant gap in the ecosystem in the lack of semiconductor manufacturing companies, which are crucial for advanced medical devices. He called for efforts to attract such firms to Kerala and emphasised the need for more testing laboratories to validate and certify new products.

The panel also discussed Kerala’s strategic advantages in infrastructure, with facilities like Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and technology hubs such as Technopark and Bio 360 Life Science Park providing strong support for the biomedical industry. Mr. Varughese said that Thiruvananthapuram is an ideal location for developing a biomedical cluster, given the presence of key institutions like Isro, BrahMos, and the Medical Technology Park.

The State has established the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium, which has already brought together 85 companies and 357 startups, generating annual revenues of ₹8,722 crore. The sector is expected to grow exponentially, with projections of ₹16,600 crore in revenue by 2027, 300 companies, and 3,500 startups by 2032, potentially reaching ₹34,750 crore in revenue.

Exhibition

The exhibition being held in the sidelines of BioConnect at Hyatt Regency is showcasing innovations in life sciences and biomedical technology. The exhibition spread out across 41 stalls, representing a mix of public and private players, displaying a wide array of products and innovations.

Keltron’s “Mother Wrap” designed in collaboration with SCTIMST helps regulate the temperature of newborns using infrared light from LEDs. SCTIMST-TIMed – the technology business incubator of SCTIMST – provided critical insights into intellectual property (IP) services, offering information on how its regional Technology Transfer Office (TIPS) supports institutions and startups.