Kerala’s ADGP Ajith Kumar arrives at Police headquarters to answer accusations levelled against him

On Thursday (September 12, 2024), the arguably beleaguered Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, presented himself before the State Police Chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, to answer politically bipartisan accusations of clandestine meetings with top RSS leaders, illegal amassment of wealth, unlawful phone tapping, criminality and nepotism.

The politically explosive charges against the ranking officer had wrongfooted the government, which ordered a high-level probe in the face of strident criticism from ruling front allies and the Opposition.

Mr. Ajith Kumar had also demanded a probe into the accusations, including a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inquiry into the charge that he had amassed illicit wealth, including the purchase of a prime property in Thiruvananthapuram. The VACB has reportedly initiated a preliminary enquiry against the officer at the government’s behest.

Officials said the probe would likely cover whether Mr. Ajith Kumar broke service rules or breached all India service rules by allegedly meeting the top RSS leadership, purportedly without government sanction.

On Wednesday (September 11, 2024), Mr. Ajit Kumar’s continuation in his high office became a serious point of contention in the LDF summit at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demanded the government remove Mr. Ajith Kumar from his post to facilitate a fair and independent investigation.

On Thursday (September 12, 2024), CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters that his party would not budge from its demand for action against Mr. Ajith Kumar.

“The CPI will neither move forward nor backward. Its stance is consistent with communist values and LDF’s secular legacy. Nevertheless, the CPI has taken the Chief Minister for his word. The ADGP is currently the target of a high-level probe ordered by the government and headed by the State Police Chief. The CM has given the probe team a month to file its report. Let us wait until then,” Mr. Viswam said.

CPI leader and former Revenue Minister K. E. Ismail warned the government that Mr. Ajit Kumar’s continuation in office would trigger public doubt about the investigation’s integrity and independence.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition has sought to tie the politically stormy RSS-ADGP meeting to Mr. Vijayan.

At a press conference at his official residence at the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of the Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, claimed that Mr. Vijayan was fearful that any action against the officer would displease the RSS.

Hence, Mr. Satheesan said, Mr. Vijayan sacrificed his allies’ demand for Mr. Ajit Kumar’s removal from the top post at the altar of political expediency.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M) treated LDF allies disdainfully at the LDF meeting. Quoting RJD general secretary George Varghese, Mr. Satheesan said the controversy centred around the Chief Minister’s Office and the State’s police administration did not figure in the meeting’s agenda, constraining the allies to raise the issue norm-breakingly and directly with Mr Vijayan at the LDF summit.

Mr. Satheesan claimed the “RSS-ADGP” meeting paved the way for the BJP’s ascendancy in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Echoing the CPI’s sentiment, Mr. Satheesan pointedly accused the police of stoking Hindu majoritarian resentment in Thrissur by “scuttling” the iconic Pooram festival to advantage the BJP in the Parliamentary elections.

The CPI, NCP, and RJD have forcefully maintained that the ADGP-RSS meeting contravened LDF policy and triggered widespread scepticism, chiefly among minorities, about the government’s stated posture against communally divisive Hindu majoritarian politics.

