Kerala’s active case pool shrinking daily

8,733 new cases, 118 deaths

Kerala reported 8,733 new cases of COVID-19 when 86,303 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool is shrinking day by day and had 81,496 patients on Thursday, with 9,855 persons reported to have recovered on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 9.9% of the active cases are currently admitted to treatment centres.

There is no let-up in COVID-19 deaths even when all indicators seem to be going down. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 27,202 with the State adding 118 recent deaths to the official list on Thursday.

ICU occupancy further declined to 1,341 on Thursday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support came down from 579 on Wednesday to 514 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 667. The total number of persons currently admitted to hospitals across the State declined to 8,981.

The daily bulletin issued by the Health Department says that in the week from October 13-19, new cases declined by 17% in comparison to the previous week, with a reduction by around 11,807 new cases.

The number of active cases went down by 16% and hospitalisations, ICU admissions and ventilator use by 12-13% each this week in comparison to the previous week, indicating that the proportion of serious disease is coming down.

The cumulative case burden stands at 48,88,523 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam has the highest number of new cases with 1,434 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,102, Thrissur 1,031, Kozhikode 717, Kottayam 659, Kollam 580, Pathanamthitta 533, Kannur 500, Malappuram 499, Palakkad 439, Idukki 417, Alappuzha 369, Wayanad 288 and Kasaragod 165 cases.