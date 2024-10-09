GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala’s ₹25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results announced, jackpot goes to ticket sold in Wayanad

Ticket number TG 434222 wins first prize. This year, Kerala Lotteries department sold a record 71 lakh-plus tickets

Updated - October 09, 2024 03:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ticket number TG 434222 has won Kerala’s 2024 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery carrying a first prize of ₹25 crore. The winner is yet to be identified. (image for representation)

Ticket number TG 434222 has won Kerala’s 2024 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery carrying a first prize of ₹25 crore. The winner is yet to be identified. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Ticket number TG 434222 has won Kerala’s 2024 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery carrying a first prize of ₹25 crore. The winner is yet to be identified. The prize-winning ticket was sold in Wayanad.

This year, the State Lotteries department, which operates the lottery, had sold a record 71 lakh-plus tickets.

Why all eyes in Kerala are on Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results set to be announced today

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the draw held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) afternoon.

Once the winner is identified and the formalities are completed, the Lotteries department will pay the prize money into the designated bank account after deducting 10% as agent’s commission and another 30% from the remaining amount as tax. The winner/winners would have to remit surcharge and cesses too on the winnings. As many lottery winners are quite unaware of the taxation, the Department had organised a session for first prize winners in 2023.

Mr. Balagopal also launched the Pooja Bumper Lottery which carries ₹ 12 crore as first prize on the occasion.

In 2023, the ₹25-crore first prize of Thiruvonam Bumper lottery went to a ticket held by four joint winners from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Published - October 09, 2024 03:02 pm IST

