Kerala reports 4,098 new COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate rises to 18%

New COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala breached the 4,000 mark for the second time in the week on Friday. The graph continues to inch forward and going by the test positivity rate, the rate of disease transmission in the State seems to be steady and unrelenting. A total of 4,098 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, when 22,770 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate on the day climbed from 17.39% of the previous day to 18%. The active case burden in the State is also inching up and now stands at 27,023. However, the number of hospitalised is only around 1,000, with about 0.1% of these hospitalised patients requiring oxygen support or ICU care.

Most in capital

Of the new cases reported on Friday, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 1,034 cases, Ernakulam reported 930, Kottayam 418, Kollam 348, Kozhikode 238, Pathanamthitta 251 and Thrissur 210 cases. A total of 10 COVID deaths — nine recent deaths and one death which entered the official figures on the basis of appeal — were added to the official COVID toll of the State, taking the cumulative COVID deaths in the State to 69,945. The State has reported 66,20,686 COVID cases ever since the pandemic began.