Keralaleeyam: K.S. Chitra opens media centre

September 24, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Singer K.S. Chithra inaugurated the media centre of Keraleeyam 2023, a festival that will be organised by the government in November to showcase Kerala models and the State’s achievements in various sectors, at Kanakakkunnu Palace here on Sunday.

The media centre will function under the Information and Public Relations department.

The singer said the State government should be congratulated for organising Keraleeyam that celebrates Malayalis who have spread across the world. Kerala Piravi, on November 1 this year, would be special for the State capital would host the week-long Keraleeyam from that day. The State’s world-class contributions would be announced for the whole world at the festival, she said.

Chitra said as a singer, she had visited many parts of the globe and seen up close the respect and acceptance that Malayalis there received. It was an honour for Malayalis’ talents and integrity, she said, expressing hope that Keraleeyam became a huge success.

The singer sang ‘Keralam Keralam Kottuyarunnu Kerala’ to make inauguration an enjoyable event.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil who presided over the function said efforts were on to make Keraleeyam a historic event.

A.A. Rahim, MP; MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, V.K. Prasanth, and I.B. Satheesh; Kerala Media Academy chairman R.S. Babu; Industries Director and welcome committee convener S. Harikishore; and Information and Public Relations Director T.V. Subhash spoke.

Keraleeyam will be held from November 1 to 7 at various venues here.

