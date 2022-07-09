keralaHeavy rain to continue for 4 more days

Heavy rain is no hindrance to the ongoing construction works. Workers at the upcoming vegetable market at Kalluthankadavu in Kozhikode city seem to enjoy working in the rain. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

July 09, 2022 23:43 IST

The heavy spell of rain lashing the State for the past one week is likely to continue for the next four days under the combined influence of an offshore trough and a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

In view of the rain spell, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

A red alert has been issued in the Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, and Kuttiyadi reservoirs, while an orange alert has been declared in the Poringalkuthu reservoir. According to an advisory forecast of the Central Water Commission, water level in the Kadalundi (Malappuram), Bharatapuzha (Palakkad), Vamanapuram and Karamana (Thiruvananthapuram), Kallada (Kollam), and Thodupuzha (Idukki) rivers is rising.

A scene from the landslip-hit Bandadukka in Kasaragod on Saturday. | Photo Credit: arranged

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely to continue till Tuesday under the influence of a low pressure area over Odisha and neighbourhood.

Peringome in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Padannakkad in Kasaragod with 13 cm, Kudulu 12, Aralam 12, Hosdurg 11, Chemberi 11, Irikkur 11, Taliparamba 11, Kakkayam 11, and Vellarikkundu 10. Three relief camps, two in Alappuzha and one in Thrissur, are operational in the State, accommodating 63.

Meanwhile, the rain deficit in Kerala was wiped out with heavy rain in the past one week. The State, which witnessed 48% deficient rain in June, has now recorded normal rainfall of 1,718.8 mm as of July 9 against the long period average of 2,049.2 mm during the same period. As per the IMD, a departure of plus/minus 19% is considered normal rainfall.