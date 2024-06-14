ADVERTISEMENT

Keralagro outlets, Millet Cafes will be established across Kerala, says Minister P. Prasad

Published - June 14, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vegetables and fruits produced organically and value-added products will be available at Keralagro outlets. Millet Cafes are designed to popularise millets and millet-based products.

The Hindu Bureau

The Keralagro outlet which is ready to start operations at Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Agriculture department is planning to establish a network of ‘Keralagro’ outlets and Millet Cafes across the State, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

‘Keralagro’ outlets in Thiruvananthapuram (Ulloor), Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur are ready to start operations. The outlets proposed in the remaining districts will be ready by July first week, Mr. Prasad said. Millet cafes, designed to popularise millets and millet-based products, will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in July. By August, outlets will be opened in the remaining districts.

Vegetables and fruits produced using organic methods and good agricultural practices and value-added products will be available at the Keralagro outlets. Here, farm produce from within the State will be sold in two categories; ‘Keralagro Jaivam,’ and ‘Keralagro Surakshitham,’ the Minister said.

‘Keralagro’ brand products, which include, value-added products, plants, and even books published by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), have been available on online platforms since 2023. The premium outlets are meant to provide better visibility to products sold under the brand.

‘Krishikootam’ farmer collectives, farmer producer organisations (FPO), Kudumbashree groups, collectives engaged in the popularisation of millets, and agro-service centres will coordinate the activities of the Millet Cafes.

