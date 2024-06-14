GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keralagro outlets, Millet Cafes will be established across Kerala, says Minister P. Prasad

Vegetables and fruits produced organically and value-added products will be available at Keralagro outlets. Millet Cafes are designed to popularise millets and millet-based products.

Published - June 14, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Keralagro outlet which is ready to start operations at Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Keralagro outlet which is ready to start operations at Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Agriculture department is planning to establish a network of ‘Keralagro’ outlets and Millet Cafes across the State, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

‘Keralagro’ outlets in Thiruvananthapuram (Ulloor), Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur are ready to start operations. The outlets proposed in the remaining districts will be ready by July first week, Mr. Prasad said. Millet cafes, designed to popularise millets and millet-based products, will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in July. By August, outlets will be opened in the remaining districts.

Vegetables and fruits produced using organic methods and good agricultural practices and value-added products will be available at the Keralagro outlets. Here, farm produce from within the State will be sold in two categories; ‘Keralagro Jaivam,’ and ‘Keralagro Surakshitham,’ the Minister said.

‘Keralagro’ brand products, which include, value-added products, plants, and even books published by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), have been available on online platforms since 2023. The premium outlets are meant to provide better visibility to products sold under the brand.

‘Krishikootam’ farmer collectives, farmer producer organisations (FPO), Kudumbashree groups, collectives engaged in the popularisation of millets, and agro-service centres will coordinate the activities of the Millet Cafes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.