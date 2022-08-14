keralaCPI(M) attempting to sabotage Har Ghar Thiranga event: BJP

BJP State president K Surendran leads a Tiranga Yatra by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

BJP sees political motive in Kudumbashree's inability to provide I-I-day flags in required quantity

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of attempting to sabotage the Har Ghar Thiranga (HGT) event on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

BJP national working committee member P. K. Krishnadas said on Saturday that the government had slyly attempted to blot out the national celebrations. The political intent to douse patriotic spirit had impelled the ruling party.

The State government had tasked Kudumbashree, the State's poverty eradication and women empowerment mission, to make and distribute flags to Kerala's households. However, Kudumbashree failed to reach schools, shops, offices and homes in time for the celebrations. As much as 90% of schools did not receive flags from Kudumbashree though the mission had collected money from students, parents and teachers. Kudumbashree had acted according to a plan authored by the ruling party, he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran also attempted to read politics into the event. He accused the Congress of backstabbing. "Congress workers had not hoisted national flags fearing they would lose Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) votes," he said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan attempted to link former Minister and Left Independent legislator K. T. Jaleel's controversial Facebook post on Kashmir with the Kudumbashree issue. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should disavow Mr. Jaleel and demand the latter step down as LDF legislator.

Meanwhile, the Kudumbashree has denied that it has failed to supply adequate number of flags.

Jafar Malik, Executive Director, Kudumbashree, said the mission purchased material for 26 lakh flags based on an assessment. On August 6, after a final review, Kudumbashree revised the targetted requirement from 22.5 lakh to 23.5 lakh. By August 12, 24.32 lakh flags, more than the estimated target, were produced and distributed.

Scores of schools remained closed for weeks on account of heavy rain. Moreover, issues of defective material sourced from outside plagued Kudumbashree's flag-making venture in some measure.