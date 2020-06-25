Map eco-sensitive areas of Idukki: HC

The High Court has asked the Idukki Collector to map the vulnerable areas in the district to prevent constructions, and consequent disasters, in these areas. The court issued the directive on a petition challenging the District Collector’s order rejecting an application by a land owner seeking no objection certificate (NOC) for construction on an ecologically sensitive area.

The court said a mere observation that the land was situated in an ecologically sensitive area would not be sufficient to deny NoC. All sensitive areas have to be mapped and a study has to be conducted as contemplated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The court noted that the Act contemplated preparation of two types of plans; one for the district and other for the State. The Act stated that areas in the district vulnerable to different forms of the disaster shall be mapped. The Disaster Management Authority should consider the impact of constructions on such vulnerable areas and decide what types of constructions should be allowed there. It was for the authority to scientifically prepare a plan to prevent disasters. The court directed the Collector to prepare the plan and submit it before the High Court.