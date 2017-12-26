‘Jagratha’ to check communicable diseases

The district administration will soon launch a comprehensive programme to prevent communicable diseases, District Collector B.S. Thirumeni has said.

The programme named ‘Jagratha’ has been designed as a pre-emptive measure against communicable diseases which had claimed at least 32 lives in the district during 2017.

According to medical authorities, 1.14 lakh persons had sought treatment for various types of fevers in the district during 2017.

Among those who died, 16 had viral fever and another 10 rat fever. Hepatitis, H1N1, and encephalitis claimed two lives each.

Jagratha aims at bringing down the number of fever cases and preventing deaths due to these fevers.

A meeting of district health authorities on Tuesday pointed out that places such as Kanjirappally, Kumarakom, Ayarkunnam, Madappally, and Vaikom were prone to rat fever, encephalitis, and diarrhoea outbreaks.

Steps would soon be taken to clear sewers, open tanks, and other such waterbodies, Mr. Thirumeni said. Assistance and cooperation of the local bodies would be sought to implement such activities, he said.

The Kottayam and Changanassery municipal areas, and Athirampuzha, Edamaruku, Karukachal, Koodalloor, Kozhuvanaal,

Puthuppally, and Panchikkad grama panchayats could witness outbreaks of dengue and other vector-borne diseases unless precautions were taken, he said. Campaigns for vector control would be taken up in these areas. Waste management at source would have to be implemented and availability of safe drinking water ensured in these urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has entrusted Minister for Forests K. Raju with the coordination of the Jagratha programme in the district.