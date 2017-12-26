Decision on unspent Planfunds likely to be delayed

Resource crunch and consequent hurdles faced in clearing treasury bills in time may prompt the government to defer its plan to impose stringent norms on local self-government institutions for carrying over their unspent funds to the next financial year.

The local bodies had set a remarkable record in Plan fund absorption and project execution in the current year and were surging to register even more impressive gain by April 2018. But the dip in tax collection and the Central government laxity in stepping in to arm the State for plugging tax evasion and augmenting tax collection, led to an inevitable resource crunch, resulting in treasury payment restrictions.

The financial crisis has also affected treasury payments due to local governments. It has virtually become impossible for them to sustain the tempo in making use of the allocated funds and attain the target by the year end. Hence, the government may have to defer its plans to do away with the provision for carrying over the unspent funds to the next financial year, sources said.

Local governments are looking forward to pick up the steam in project execution once the crisis blows over by January. It may fall short of the expected levels, but still would be able to avoid bunching of projects to a considerable extent, much better than the previous years.

Moreover, the Plan allocation for 2018-19 has been enhanced from the size in the current year. Against the allocation of ₹6,227 crore in the current year, it has been fixed at ₹7,000 crore, about 24% more, in line with the State Finance Commission’s recommendation for a annual increase.

Local bodies have already been directed to streamline the planning process from the next financial year and guidelines will be issued to help them integrate budget and Plan from the next financial year.

Such steps as well as a host of other initiatives such as integration of district Plans with the State Plan that are progressing in full swing are expected to improve the overall performance of local bodies. The reforms initiated in this score were expected to help the local governments improve their fund absorption rate so that it would be able to impose stringent norms for carrying over unspent funds soon, sources said.