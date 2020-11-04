Kerala Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairperson P. Biju passes away

He died of post-COVID complications

P.Biju, Vice Chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, passed away here on Wednesday morning. He was 45.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 20 and was under treatment at the Government Medical College Thiruvanathapuram. Though he had later tested negative last week, he developed post- covid health complications. He was put on ventilator after his condition worsened. The death happened due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

Biju was a former State Secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and also treasurer of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). He was a member of the CPI(M)'s Thiruvananthapuran district committee.

Under him, the Youth Welfare Board had set up the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force, following the floods of 2018. The force has been active on the ground for relief work during disasters and the pandemic period.