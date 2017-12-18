Kerala youth under scanner for IS links

A youth from Kannur, who is allegedly an activist of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and now working in a Gulf country, is under the police scanner for his suspected links with the Islamic State (IS) operatives from here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kannur P.P. Sadanandan, who is probing the IS-related cases here, said investigation was under way into the suspected links of K.O.P. Thasleem, PFI activist from Pappinissery, with two youths who had gone to Syria or tried to reach there to join the IS. He said the youths were provided financial assistance by Thasleem, who had also collected funds from various sources in the Gulf. The police had registered a case against him.

Mr. Sadanandan said the police had already collected evidence that established the money trail linked to the recruitment of youths to the IS in Syria.