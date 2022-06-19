Kerala Youth Front to celebrate birth anniversary

The 52nd birth anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Youth Front (KYF), a feeder organisation of the Kerala Congress, will be organised at the party headquarters in Kottayam on Tuesday.

According to the organisers, a one-day long camp to be attended by the party workers in different levels including the senior leaders will be organised in connection with the event. An action plan comprising the various initiatives to be taken up by the youth organisation till June next year too will be formulated during the event.

Plans are also afoot to expand the social media presence of the organisation by constituting a dedicated wing. A campaign promoting online membership in the organisation too will be launched, besides career guidance and training programmes for youth and professionals.

An army of volunteers would be constituted to implement the various social and environmental welfare programmes being planned by the organisation, said the KYF office bearers.