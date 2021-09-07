Kerala youth forcefully cuts hair of girl who rejects him, arrested

IDUKKI

19-year-old girl reportedly grabs a pair of scissors in self-defence in the incident that took place in Idukki district. The accused had intruded into her her house when she was alone, say the police

A youth in Idukki district was arrested on Tuesday in connection with forcefully cutting the hair of a 19-year-old girl who had rejected his proposal at her house. The arrested has been identified as Sunilkumar, a resident of Peermade.

The police said the incident took place on Monday at a quarters for estate workers. The accused is a neighbour of the girl. He had reportedly made several requests for love to the girl who rejected them.

On Monday, Sunilkumar intruded into her house when she was alone. Fearing that he might attack her, she took hold of a pair of scissors from a table. Sunilkumar then forcefully seized the tool and beat her up, before cutting her hair, the police said.

After a complaint had been lodged with the police, the accused went absconding. He was later arrested.