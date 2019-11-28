Kerala

Kerala youth arrested for allegedly harassing woman in bus

The woman alleged that the man had touched her body while she was sleeping in the Thiruvanathapuram-Kasargod bus

Police arrested a youngster for allegedly harassing a woman while she was sleeping in a long-distance bus at Kottakkal on Thursday.

Munawwar Ali, 23, from Kudalu in Kasargod district, was taken into custody following a complaint registered by the woman. Police said the woman was an activist.

The 11-minute video the woman shot while challenging the youngster inside the bus had become viral on the social media. The woman was heard screaming at the man in the video.

The youngster was travelling from Kollam to Kasargod on the Thiruvanathapuram-Kasargod bus. The woman had boarded at Aluva. The woman alleged that the man had touched her body while she was sleeping.

Police said the accused would be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Malappuram in the afternoon.

