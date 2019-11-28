Kerala youth arrested for allegedly harassing woman in bus

Police arrested a youngster for allegedly harassing a woman while she was sleeping in a long-distance bus at Kottakkal on Thursday.
Munawwar Ali, 23, from Kudalu in Kasargod district, was taken into custody following a complaint registered by the woman. Police said the woman was an activist.
The 11-minute video the woman shot while challenging the youngster inside the bus had become viral on the social media. The woman was heard screaming at the man in the video.
The youngster was travelling from Kollam to Kasargod on the Thiruvanathapuram-Kasargod bus. The woman had boarded at Aluva. The woman alleged that the man had touched her body while she was sleeping.
Police said the accused would be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Malappuram in the afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.