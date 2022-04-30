Kerala yet to get fresh e-commerce platform for farmers after winding up e-krishi

Data collected for expanding e-krishi was not used properly for any productive purpose

After the silent winding up of Kerala government’s e-krishi project years ago, a digital platform for farmers to list out their agricultural produce for a profitable trade by connecting buyers from different parts of the world is yet to become a reality. With the Agriculture department and the Kerala State IT mission failing to find out a viable digital option, private players in the industry are cashing in on the opportunity and emerge as middle men in the business.

One of the main advantages of the e-krishi project, which was launched in the State in 2006 and continued till 2010 with active business, was a network of about 7,000 farmers specialised in large-scale production of a variety of food crops, cash crops and seeds. Since it was operated without the support of middlemen, farmers were able to list out their produce based on availability and secure direct purchase order from clients.

In Kozhikode district alone, 13 grama panchayats were actively part of the e-krishi network for the e-listing of produce and online marketing. The project had grabbed attention at a time when internet penetration was at a low pace in those villages. With the declining digital divide, the e-venture was, however, found on the wane without proper patronage. About 10,000 online buyers who had signed up with the venture have also withdrawn.

“The Agriculture department had started the digitalisation of farm records with the support of the Kerala State IT Mission for expanding the project to more panchayats. Data had been collected from over 15 panchayats for the purpose. Sadly, the whole effort became a futile exercise with the winding up of the project,” said a former Agriculture department officer from Vadakara.

He pointed out that the exclusive data carrying information about 55 specific areas on farmers, their agriculture holdings, crop varieties and production capabilities, was not used for any other productive purpose.

Officials who earlier worked with the e-krishi project pointed out that the department would be able to use such a digital repository again to create a hi-tech digital platform for supporting e-commerce in the agriculture sector. They also explained that non-perishable agricultural produce and seasonal items would get a better market without the intervention of middlemen in the virtual space.

Leaders of prominent farmers’ organisations pointed out that the absence of a trustworthy e-commerce portal with government support was compelling many to seek the paid service of private operators. According to them, the National Agriculture market (eNAM), a pan-Indian e-trading portal supported by the Union government, was also failing to attract farmers from Kerala though it was found doing well in some North-Indian States.