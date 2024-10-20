Kerala yet to find its feet with four-year undergraduate programmes

Questions have emerged regarding the implementation of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in Kerala.

Although the reform aimed to introduce innovative pedagogical approaches and evaluation methods, universities have largely retained traditional systems akin to the previous three-year courses. This resistance to change is partly attributed to the faculty members’ limited familiarity with modern teaching methods, which hampers the success of the reform.

Nearly four months into the FYUGP launch, following a year-long preparatory phase, the State’s higher education sector has yet to effectively implement the academic reforms intended to provide students with greater flexibility and diverse pathways.

Expresses concern

A recent high-level meeting that assessed the restructured curriculum expressed concern over universities and affiliated colleges’ inability to fully embrace its spirit.

“The government envisioned the FYUGP not simply as an extension of the existing three-year programme, but as a fundamental transformation of classroom transactions and evaluations aligned with the expected outcomes of each course,” an official pointed out.

He emphasised that equipping students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and aptitudes for each course is crucial. To achieve this, outdated teaching methods and examination practices must be replaced with a continuous evaluation system.

Despite teachers being granted significant autonomy under the news system, including the responsibility to design 20% of the syllabus for each course, little has changed in pedagogical practices and evaluation systems. Most courses remain “excessively content-driven,” even with updates to include contemporary topics.

Exploring options

A substantial portion of the teaching community struggles to adopt modern teaching, learning, and evaluation tools essential for skill-based training, highlighting the urgent need for effective mass training programmes. The government is exploring various options including entrusting universities with organising intensive workshops by roping in subject experts.

The government has also identified certain practices that limit students’ flexibility in course selection. Some universities have restricted choices, pressuring students to choose major and minor courses within the same disciplines, thus constraining career opportunities. Such practices also violate University Grants Commission norms.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will convene a meeting of Vice-Chancellors and senior officials of the Higher Education department in Kochi on Monday to determine a future course of action in implementing the FYUGP.