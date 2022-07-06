Kerala Yadava Sabha demands more representation
The State committee of the Kerala Yadava Sabha has urged the government to include representatives of the backward community in the Guruvayur Devaswom Board and Dairy Development board.
A memorandum, including the demand, was submitted to Transport Minister Antony Raju who inaugurated the conference here on Wednesday. State president of the sabha A. Krishnankutty presided over the function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.