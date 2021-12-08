Kerala Women’s League to return after 7 years

The event, featuring six teams and 30 matches in the double-leg format, will get under way at the floodlit stadium in Thrissur on December 11

Seven years after it was shelved owing to lack of sponsorship and patronage, the Kerala Women’s League (KWL) is set to spring back to life, thanks to the collaboration between the Kerala Football Association (KFA) and Scoreline Sports Private Limited of the Meeran Group.

The event, featuring six teams and 30 matches in the double-leg format, will get under way at the floodlit stadium in Thrissur on December 11. It will be preceded by a celebrity women’s football match. Actors Reema Kallingal and Malavika Jayaram, among others, are expected to participate in the match to be held at the Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre on Friday.

Among the teams to feature in the KWL include the women’s team of Gokulam FC, which had won the last league. KFA president Tom Jose said the superior quality of Gokulam FC need not lead to a one-sided league as teams could spring surprise performances.

“The winners can participate in next year’s India Women’s League and bag a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the runners-up will get ₹50,000. We want to gradually increase the number of teams while ensuring quality. We will have to give the women’s game the importance it deserves for improvement. The league will also give a fresh lease of life to officials and others associated with the game,” he said.

Live telecast

While the KFA will deal with the official conduct and scheduling of matches, Scoreline Sports will handle the promotional and commercial aspects of the league, including match telecast. It will be the sole women’s league to be telecast live.

“We are delighted to be associated with the rejuvenation of the KWL and are looking at a long-term collaboration with the KFA. We aim at creating a congenial atmosphere for encouraging more women to take up sports by organising more matches and creating awareness,” said Minna Jayesh, director of Scoreline Sports Private Limited.

KWL matches will be held on alternative days. The league will conclude on January 24.