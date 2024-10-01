Kerala Women’s Commission to hold talks with National Women’s Commission on exploitation of youth by multinational companies

P. Satheedevi visits house of Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee of EY member firm SRBC, who had collapsed and died

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said that the exploitation of youth by multinational companies will be brought to the notice of the National Commission for Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State commission has received complaints of labour exploitation, especially from women working in the information technology sector in Kerala. The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant based in Pune, remained an example of how the youth were impacted by the increased workload and pressure exerted by the companies, she said after visiting the mother of Anna at their residence here on Tuesday. Anna was an employee of EY member firm SRBC.

Ms. Satheedevi said that the Kerala Women’s Commission would write to the National Women’s Commission requesting a serious discussion on the exploitation of youth by the multinational companies. The authorities had to come forward to implement remedial action against such violation of labour laws, she said.

The chairperson alleged that such multinational companies were growing by exploiting the youth. She said that Anna’s mother told the commission that the company management had not responded positively after she was hospitalised following ill-health. The company’s initial response to Anna’s death had caused pain to her parents, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.