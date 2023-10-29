ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Women’s Commission to hold public hearing for women in media industry

October 29, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The public hearing will be held at the district panchayat hall in Kottayam on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

To understand the problems faced by women employed in the media industry, the Kerala Women’s Commission is organising a public hearing at the district panchayat hall in Kottayam on Monday.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the event. P. Satheedevi, chairperson of the Women’s Commission, will preside.

According to Ms. Satheedevi, the event is being organised as part of the 11 hearings being held to learn about the problems faced by women employees in different sectors, provide legal awareness and also to give recommendations to the State government on the measures to be initiated.

