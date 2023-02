February 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

A total of 18 cases were settled in the Kerala Women’s Commission sitting held at Asramam on Saturday.

While 77 cases were considered, reports were sought in four complaints and 56 cases were rescheduled for the next sitting. The sitting was conducted by Indira Ravindran, a member of the Women’s Commission. Circle Inspector Jose Kurian, and lawyers Hema Shankar, Subha and Jaya Kamalasan, also participated.