Kerala Women’s Commission sitting held in Kollam

Published - June 29, 2024 06:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to address and solve the problems faced by women faculty members and students, the functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) should be ensured in all institutions, including professional colleges, Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) member Indira Raveendran has said.

Speaking after a sitting at the Asramam guest house, she said dysfunctional ICCs are a matter of major concern. The commission member also observed that the issues faced by senior citizens are on the rise. “It should be given urgent priority and resolved at the Revenue Divisional Officelevel,” she said.

Ms. Raveendran said it should be made mandatory for couples to undergo pre-marriage counselling as marital problems among couples are increasing. A total of 78 complaints were considered in the sitting. While nine complaints were settled, 64 have been postponed for the next sitting. KWC circle inspector Jose Kurian, advocates Hema S. Shankar, Seenath Beegum, and counsellor Sangeetha were present at the sitting.

