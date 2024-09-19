GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Women’s Commission proposes local body-level pre-marital counselling services

Published - September 19, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi on Thursday said the launch of pre-marital counselling services at the local body-level would go a long way in addressing growing marital discord among couples.

Addressing the media after a district-level adalat in Kozhikode, Ms. Sathidevi said the nature of complaints handled by the commission till date endorsed the fact that couples badly missed pre-marital counselling support and guidance to ensure harmony in their life.

She said the majority of complaints considered by the Commission were related to relationship problems between husband and wife. “As pre-marital counselling could resolve these issues to a great extent, we have recommended its implementation by the State government,” she added.

Ms. Sathidevi also said that many couples were found entering wedlock without proper knowledge or awareness about the importance of marital relationships and family life. Referring to the Commission’s suggestion to make pre-marital counselling certificate a mandatory document to register marriages, she said it had been proposed to the State government as a legal requisite.

