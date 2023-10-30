Kerala Women’s Commission organises seminar on gender justice

October 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The concept of gender justice evolved over time and its realisation hinged on government policies, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

Inaugurating a sub-district level seminar organised at the Government Ayurveda College here on Monday, Ms. Satheedevi said gender justice essentially referred to equality between men and women during the framing of the Constitution. However, the concept is now being discussed on a broader level to include sexual minorities too.

She added that gender justice could not be ensured merely because it found place in the Constitution. It required policy formulations at the government level.

Commission research officer A.R. Archana, college Principal G. Jai and college union vice chairperson K. Drishya also spoke.