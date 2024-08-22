GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Women’s Commission holds adalat in Kollam

Published - August 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 80 cases from the district were considered at the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) adalat held at Asramam guest house.

Most complaints were related to domestic violence and workplace harassment and Commission member Indira Raveendran said that a report will be prepared and forwarded to the government on complaints about meagre wages to the women employees in private institutions.

Complaints were received regarding overtime work with no timely increments and low wages.

In the complaint received regarding DNA test for getting maintenance from the father, the Commission will take steps to bear the full cost of the test. Among the cases considered, 24 were settled while six were handed over to police for investigation and 50 have been rescheduled for the next sitting.

