Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson bats for censorship of television serials

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi has advocated a censoring mechanism for television serials as well as implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) on television serial sets.

Reacting to reports of a commission study of 2017-18 which had called for stricter regulation on serials, Ms. Sathidevi said on Monday that serious thought needs to go into regulating the regressive content in television serials now.

“We need to think whether television serials were providing any constructive message to the larger society. Superstitions and other regressive practices are being spread through some of these serials. I don’t think a ban is possible, but some censoring mechanism is necessary. I am yet to see this report, because it was submitted to the government before I took charge in 2021,” she said.

Ms. Sathidevi said that the Commission had conducted a public hearing last year of women actors and technicians, dubbing artistes and makeup artistes working in the serial industry. Issues including wage disparity and safety issues were raised in the public hearing which was conducted following a flurry of complaints from women working in the industry.

While agreeing that the Labour department should take measures to tackle various workplace issues placed by women, a section of serial artistes said that the demand for censorship could backfire.

“Television channels are increasingly now dictating the inclusion of regressive content in television serials. The content proposal for every month is submitted to the channels in advance. Often, they suggest changes in the content in such a way as to push regressive ideas. When a censorship regime is put into place, it will be under the control of the Union Broadcasting Ministry. The content that will be censored will most often be progressive as can be seen from the trend in film censoring in recent years,” says actor Gayathri Varsha.

The Kerala State Television Award jury had in 2021 attempted to highlight the dismal quality of television serials by not choosing any of the entries for best teleserial, second best teleserial, best director, and best art director submitted in the previous year.

The jury commented that the majority of the entries did not meet the aims for which the award had been instituted.

The jury also expressed concern at the negative portrayal of women and children in television serials. Channels should show more responsibility in choosing television serials and comedy programmes, which are often watched by the entire family together, noted the jury. However, Ms.,Varsha says this sharp criticism was not taken in the right spirit within the industry. No corrective steps have been taken in this regard.