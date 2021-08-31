Kerala Women and Child Development Department’s social media campaigns grab eyeballs

The women-centric messages on the department’s social media accounts have created such a buzz that what was launched as a four-month campaign on women empowerment in December last year is still on

‘Sthreekal Nilkendidathu Nilkanam’ reads a recent post on the Facebook page of the Kerala State Women and Child Development (WCD) Department. Just in case the message is not clear, the post clarifies the space for women that is being referred to – good education, a job they like and financial independence. ‘Ini Venda Vittuveezhcha’ (no more compromises) goes the hashtag campaign.

One post goes ‘Kettil Kurungarathu Swapnangal’ (do not let dreams get tangled in the wedding knot), while another underlines that freedom is a woman’s right, not something that is to be allowed in ‘necessary’ quantities.

These women-centric messages on the department’s social media accounts have created such a buzz that what was launched as a four-month campaign on women empowerment in December last year is still on.

The relatable content has started umpteen conversations on social media and elsewhere. When the work on the new-look campaigns began in March last year, the department’s Facebook page had some 2,000 likes, its YouTube channel had about 500 subscribers, and no Instagram presence. The first major content of the campaign was the responsible parenting segment with the slogan ‘Namakku Valaraam, Nannayi Valartham’ (Let us grow up, raise children well too).

Striking a chord

Ajay Sathyan, creative head (digital), Maitri Advertising Works, says they wanted to be creative with the campaign but not sound sanctimonious. “When it came out, it struck a chord with the people. Two videos with actors Indrajith and Poornima Indrajith also evoked a good response. Then came the women empowerment campaign. Here too, the strategy was to turn on its head the cliches on what women are or how they should behave to get the message across.”

WCD director T.V. Anupama says the campaign started with brainstorming and discussions between the department and the agency. Once the basic concepts were identified, they were converted into creatives posts on social media after approval.

Some of the campaigns that have gone viral include those against dowry, domestic violence, abusive relationships, gender equality, body shaming, family planning and sexual harassment.

A campaign that generated a lot of conversations was one on the right of women, married or not, to go ahead with a pregnancy or terminate it for reasons allowed by law. The ‘Amma’ campaign in connection with Mothers’ Day was a call to see mothers not as superwomen with unending reserves of love and patience but as an ordinary women who experienced emotions such as love, grief, anger and exhaustion like anyone else. A video by singer Arya Dhayal against gender discrimination also gained a lot of traction on social media.

Today, the department’s Facebook page has been liked by more than 85,000 people, has 30,000 followers on Instagram, and its YouTube channel has more than 65,000 subscribers.

Besides the extended campaigns, the social media platforms also see messages posted on day-to-day basis.

Ms. Anupama says the department brings out social media posters and videos on contemporary issues as well.