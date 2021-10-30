Kerala Women and Child Development Department to launch parenting clinics at larger scale

The concept was introduced in the wake of a disturbing trend in child suicides amid the pandemic

Encouraged by the response to its parenting clinics, the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) is set to take it to more people through outreach sessions.

Currently, the clinics are being held at Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) offices by school psycho-social counsellors on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Steps are also being taken to expand the sessions and turn them into day-long affairs.

WCDD conducts parenting clinics in association with UNICEF.

“The idea is to hold at least one outreach parenting clinic session in every panchayat once in a month. The service of psychiatrists, psychologists, nutritionists etc will be made available at these sessions,” said Premjith P., UNICEF Consultant for Child Protection.

Plans are also afoot to develop parenting clinics as a branded service with quality infrastructure and better optics to overcome the perceived reluctance among middle and upper classes from availing of the service. Mostly people from the lower strata of the society were now approaching these clinics.

The programme was launched in February this year and the clinics are currently being held across 152 ICDS blocks and six corporations, having benefitted over 8000 parents and children.

The concept was introduced in the wake of a disturbing trend in child suicides amid the pandemic. It was assessed that parenting shortcomings were leading to many children taking their lives. Failure of parents in reading telltale signs of psychological and learning disabilities in children early enough was also found to be disastrous.

"Parenting clinics aim at engendering responsible and positive parenting through expert guidance. Tending to behavioural issues, addictions, family discords, and issues faced by adolescents and offering solutions are among the primary goals of the clinics," said Mr. Premjith.

School psycho-social counsellors were trained for offering the service. Where the issues at hand go beyond their capabilities, they are forwarded to the District Resource Centres of WCDD and even the district mental health programme, if need be.

Initially, the programme was launched as a social media campaign using celebrities before it was converted into full blown parenting clinics.