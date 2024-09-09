Kerala woman sets equestrian world record

Nida Anjum Chelat, a 22-year-old equestrian from Malappuram district of Kerala, on Sunday (September 8, 2024) became the youngest rider in the world to complete the Endurance World Championship for seniors conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in France.

Nida is also the first Indian woman to complete the FEI endurance championship, competing against 118 riders from 40 countries.

Nida faced a rigorous vetting process and tough competition from global equestrian powerhouses such as the UAE, Bahrain, Spain, France and Italy. Apart from her, only 44 participants completed the race.

Riding her 12-year-old mare, Petra del Rey, Nida completed the 160-km course in 10 hours and 23 minutes overcoming challenges that included six gruelling loops, with distances ranging from 20 to 38 kilometers. During the championship, 73 horses were eliminated.

The competition, known for its extreme demands on endurance, skill, and the synergy between horse and rider, required the participants to complete six challenging loops with rest periods, where the health and fitness of the horses would be assessed.

Nida finished 61st in the first stage, 56th in the second, 41st in the third stage, 36th in the fourth stage, 27th in the fifth stage, and completed the championship at an impressive 17th place overall, with an average speed of 16.09 km per hour.

With the Indian flag adorned on her helmet and jersey, Nida carried the nation’s pride with every stride.

According to FEI guidelines, the welfare of the horse is of utmost importance.

The competition consisted of six loops with distances of 38.65 km, 20.22 km, 31.72 km, 20.22 km, 23.12 km, and 26.07 km, requiring an average riding speed of 18 km per hour.

The first three loops allow a 40-minute rest period for the horse each time, while the fourth and fifth loops allow 50 minutes each. After each loop, veterinarians would assess the horses’ fitness. If a horse’s health is found to be compromised, the rider would be disqualified.

“It has been an honour to represent India at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. The experience has been both challenging and exciting. This is a proud moment for me and my country,” Nida said.

Nida had completed the FEI World Endurance Championship for juniors and young riders last year (2023), finishing 120 km in record time. Nida was also the first Indian woman to achieve a 3-star rider status by successfully completing 160 km ride more than once.

Love for horses

Nida’s love for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She had won Gold Sword at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship when she was in Class 12.

Daughter of Anvar Ameen and Minnath, Nida is currently pursuing a master’s programme in management and international development in Spain.