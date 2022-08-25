For inheritance: Woman kills mother by poisoning tea, tries to kill father too

A postmortem examination revealed the presence of rat poison in mother’s body | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

In a shocking incident in Kerala that brings back the horrors of the Koodathayi murder case, a 39-year-old woman, Indulekha, allegedly killed her mother by adding rat poison in her tea.

The police said that she also tried unsuccessfully to poison her father.

Doctors’ suspicion

Rugmini, 58, wife of Chandran of Kizhoor, near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, was admitted to a hospital at Kunnamkulam last Monday after she collapsed at home. She was later shifted to a hospital in Thrissur city where she died.

The doctors, who grew suspicious about the cause of death, informed the police. A postmortem examination revealed the presence of poison in her body, and the police registered a case of unnatural death on Wednesday and interrogated the family members.

During the interrogation, Chandran told the police that his wife collapsed after drinking a cup of tea given by their daughter. He didn’t drink the tea as he felt some change in taste. Chandran also raised some doubt about the role of Indulekha, their elder daughter, in the death of his wife.

For inheritance

Further, the police found a search history about how to poison people to death on Indulekha’s mobile phone. During interrogation she confessed that she added poison used to kill rats in the tea served to her parents. It was Indulekha who took Rugmini to the hospital when she collapsed after having tea. She told the police that she tried to kill her parents to get their property. Chandran and Rugmini owned a house in 14 cents of land at Kizhoor.

According to the police, Indulekha had pledged her ornaments and had taken a loan of ₹ 8 lakh without the awareness of her husband who is working in the Gulf. As her husband has come on leave, she wanted to dispose of the loan after selling the property of her parents. It is reported that Indulekha was the nominee of the property.