Kerala woman actor who accused several actors of sexual harassment files anticipatory bail plea in POCSO case

The POCSO case was earlier reportedly registered against the actor following her allegations. Fearing arrest, she has sought protection through anticipatory bail

Published - September 25, 2024 03:59 pm IST - KASARGOD

The Hindu Bureau

An Ernakulam-based woman actor, who had accused several prominent actors, including M. Mukesh, of sexual harassment, has filed an anticipatory bail application in the Kasaragod District Sessions Court in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against her.

The plea, submitted by advocate Sangeet Lewis from Karnataka, was heard by the court on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). The court has adjourned the matter to September 30 for further arguments.

The POCSO case was earlier reportedly registered against the actor following her allegations. Fearing arrest, she has sought protection through anticipatory bail.

In her petition, she mentioned the existence of a case filed at a police station, although details of the case remain unclear. The court has directed her to appear in person on September 30 to provide further clarification.

She had earlier filed a complaint of sexual harassment against seven individuals, including Mr. Mukesh. An investigation into the allegations is under way.

According to the actor, who has appeared in a few films and later moved to Chennai, the alleged harassment occurred on a film set in 2013. She has claimed that a prominent actor misbehaved with her after returning from a restroom break and that other actors “pressured her to share a bed” in exchange for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists(AMMA).

Her allegations were made in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report which revealed sexual exploitation in the the Malayalam film industry.

Published - September 25, 2024 03:59 pm IST

